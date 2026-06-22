Chinooks Defeat Mallards for Father's Day Win

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - In front of the biggest home crowd of the season, the Lakeshore Chinooks earned a 9-6 Father's Day victory over the Madison Mallards on Sunday, June 21. The Chinooks collected 12 hits in the win, scoring in all but three innings.

Though the Chinooks came out on top, the Mallards held the lead early thanks to a three-run second inning. In response, the Chinooks scored five unanswered runs from innings 2-4.

Scoring a single run in the second and third inning, the Chinooks big break came in the fourth inning where they produced three runs on five hits. The Chinooks ambushed Mallard starting pitcher Luke Fricker for five straight hits to start the inning.

Four of the five hits came on the first pitch, with the only hit not coming on a first pitch being Casey Robinson's RBI single in a 0-2 count.

Field Manager Mikel Moreno said the team's approach on offense in Sunday's game was not look for the perfect pitch in counts.

"I think sometimes we get too lasered on it [being] a perfect pitch," Moreno said. "You're good enough, you don't have to hit the perfect hit. They did a good job of just attacking the zone."

Fricker was forced out of the game after throwing only six pitches in the inning and left his start having allowed 10 hits in 19 at bats.

Second basemen Nolan Sandee set the tone with a lead-off single to right field. Hitting sixth in the lineup, Sandee had a successful day at the plate, going 3-4 with three singles and scoring three times.

"I think my approach is just a fastball early in counts and they were giving it to me. I was on time for it [and] able to hit it hard," Sandee said.

Before entering the Chinooks' four-game series against Madison, Sandee had just two hits in 23 at bats on the season. In three games started in the series, Sandee connected for six hits, scoring in each game.

Moreno said Sandee's early struggles doesn't let it discourage him.

"He's determined to get better," Moreno said. "It's really nice to see his hard work pay off because he's really worked on making a few adjustments and it's worked the last three of four day's."

The big day couldn't have come at a better time for the Glendale native, as he was able to play in front of his grandfather and his father Terry.

"It was pretty cool to wear the blue batting gloves, have three hits today and thank them for everything they've done for me," Sandee said.

While the Chinooks nine runs on offense was key to their win, the bullpen helped stabilize the game for the club. Starting pitcher Ryan Brennecke went just two innings, as he struggled to find the zone and walked four batters.

Following Brennecke's departure, Ben Groeschl came in to pitch, making him one of four Chinooks relievers to appear in the game. After the second inning, the Chinooks allowed three runs (one earned), and no extra-base hits.

"They've been really consistent in giving us an opportunity to keep it close, and or win it out at the end of the day," Moreno said.

With the series split, the Chinooks are currently 12-13 and fourth in the Great Lakes West division.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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