Kingfish Bats Set Franchise Record with Win Monday Night

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish began their final series of their six-game road trip against the Kalamazoo Growlers Monday night.

Before the beginning of Monday night's game, the Kalamazoo Growlers held first place in the Great Lakes East Division by 1.5 games, with Traverse City in the rear-view mirror. Right behind the Pit Spitters sat the Kenosha Kingfish, 2.5 games back.

The Kenosha Kingfish set a franchise record in runs scored on Monday, with a final score of 24-3. The Kingfish collected 18 hits, with eight of the nine starters in the lineup earned at least one of their own.

The Kingfish offense got on the board right away as after JR Nelson and Owen Nowak reached on back-to-back walks, Dawson Downs collected his first three RBIs of the night with a home run over the right field fence.

After the first inning rally, the Kingfish continued to put runs on the board, scoring one more in the second via a Remo Indomenico home run and two in the fifth before sixth-inning rally broke the game wide open in favor of the 'Fish.

In the sixth, a 10-run inning where the Kingfish sent 16 batters to the plate effectively put the game out of reach.. Brian Gould started the scoring off with a two-RBI double. A few batters later, Jackson Brewer brought around two more with a double of his own, and Remo Indomenico scored Noah Brandt with a sacrifice fly. Ethan Moore, Owen Nowak, Dawson Downs, Noah Brandt and Jackson Brewer once more all helped bring runs across for the Kingfish in the sixth, making the game 16-3 after six.

The Kingfish were not done offensively, as they scored four more runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. A collection of hits in the seventh by Ethan Moore, Owen Nowak, Brian Gould and Noah Brandt brought more insurance for the Kingfish late. In the eighth, Dawson Downs collected his final four RBIs on the night with a grand slam, upping his total to 10 on the night.

Although the offense was the highlight of the night, the Kingfish pitching was also impressive. Starting pitcher Logan Borboa pitched five innings, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out five. In relief of Borboa was Drew Winslow and Blaze Wong who pitched the final four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Kingfish will play one more against the Growlers Tuesday night before returning home for a six-game homestand. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT.







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