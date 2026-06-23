Road Struggles Continue as Pit Spitters Drop 19-7 Game at Royal Oak

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters allowed a season-high 19 runs on 21 hits, committed four errors, and issued eight walks in a 19-7 loss to the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Monday night at Memorial Park.

The loss snapped Traverse City's season-long six-game win streak and dropped the Pit Spitters to 17-12 overall. Traverse City has now lost four of its five road games against Royal Oak this summer and sits at 6-9 away from Turtle Creek Stadium.

Despite the loss, the Pit Spitters remain one game back of first place in the Great Lakes East Division following Kalamazoo's loss to Kenosha.

Royal Oak notched eight extra-base hits, including a home run, while seven Leprechauns recorded multi-hit games. The home side powered the night with two separate seven-run frames.

Traverse City collected eight hits of its own, highlighted by Aaron Grant's third home run of the summer, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Pit Spitters' defense faltered in the first inning, committing three errors as Royal Oak scored seven runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. The first eight Leprechauns reached safely before an out was recorded, and Traverse City starter Nathan Webb was pulled after one-third of an inning.

Royal Oak added a run in the third, then scored seven more in the fourth against Cody Freitas. The Leprechauns tacked on four in the fifth with Jake Ickes on the mound, highlighted by a two-run homer from Cash Van Ameyde.

Traverse City sent six pitchers to the hill. Miles Williams, Josh Klug, and Colin Sander all turned in scoreless appearances, though one unearned run scored during Klug's outing. Sander, who started the game at third base, made his first pitching appearance of the summer and threw two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

The Pit Spitters scored their first two runs in the third, when Zach Kucharczyk reached on a fielder's choice that scored two with the help of an error.

Traverse City added five more in the seventh. Jackson Militello drove in a run with an RBI double before later scoring on an unearned run. Ethan Guerra followed with a sacrifice fly, and Grant capped the frame with a two-run blast down the left-field line, his third homer of the season.

The Pit Spitters (17-12) and Leprechauns (14-15) will conclude the two-game series Tuesday night at Memorial Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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