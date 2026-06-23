Rockers Offense Goes Cold in Loss to La Crosse

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Nothing was going right for Green Bay in La Crosse on Monday evening, as they have now dropped three of their last four games, with a 12-2 loss against the Loggers.

Miles Dismute dismantled the Rockers from the mound, pitching six shutout innings with nine strikeouts and only two walks. The strong performance came in a rebound start, as the righty had given up six runs in his previous outing.

The first three and a half innings were scoreless for both sides, until La Crosse jumped on Alex LePage for three runs in the fourth. After putting the first two batters on base, LePage surrendered a single from Eli Small that scored Kelsen Johnson. An errant throw from David Ballenilla helped Logan De Groot come home and Small scored on a sacrifice fly from Stephen Chucka.

Three more Logger runs in the fifth and sixth made it 6-0 before Green Bay could put anything on the board. They finally broke through off the bat of Parker Martin that scored John Handy, breaking the shutout. La Crosse would retaliate with three of their own in the bottom half of the 7th. Another sign of life in the 8th drove another Rocker run across home plate, from a ball put in play by Mike Dee that scored Handy for his second run of the evening.

La Crosse tagged on three more in the bottom of the 8th, finalizing the score at 12-2. In total, Green Bay left 11 runners on base, and six in scoring position. They'll battle it out with La Crosse tomorrow in game two of the series, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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