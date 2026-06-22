Homestand Preview: Hot Dogs, Heroes & Horsepower

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Three home games this week featuring food specials, free admission for first responders, and a pregame muscle car show. ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å - ¬Å

Monday, June 22 vs. Traverse City - 6:35 PM Start the homestand with a great ballpark deal all night long. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 Outlaw Lite. After the final out, all kids are invited to Run the Bases.

Tuesday, June 23 vs. Traverse City - 6:35 PM It's First Responders Night, presented by Michigan Orthopedic Surgeons. We'll recognize and celebrate the first responders who serve our community. All first responders receive free admission with badge or ID.

Thursday, June 25 vs. Battle Creek - 6:35 PM Join us for Muscle Cars 'N More Night, presented by Cruisin' Media, in support of the Royal Oak Historical Society's Muscles 'N More Car Show coming up on August 1st. Come early for a pregame car show at the ballpark featuring classic cars, and help us celebrate one of Royal Oak's signature summer traditions.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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