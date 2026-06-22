La Crosse Defeats Waterloo 11-5 on Fathers Day

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers move to 17-9 after taking down the Bucks 11-5 in front of over 1900 fans on Fathers Day.

The game did not start well for the Lumbermen, as a leadoff home run would put them behind early. Donovan Becerra (Texas Tech) would put a halt to the bleeding after 2 more hits, getting out of the inning only allowing the one run. It did not take long for La Crosse to respond as they loaded the bases before recording an out. A walk from Logan De Groot (Northwestern) would score the first run, and smart baserunning on a passed ball and wild pitch would plate two more, putting the Loggers up 3-1.

The Bucks would score again in the 3rd on a sacrifice fly, and again in the 4th on another solo homerun from Waterloo's leadoff batter. With the game tied the Loggers would take the lead back, rallying with 2 outs. Joey Senstock (Nebraska) started it with a triple, followed by an Savion Flowers (Kansas) RBI single. Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) get a hit before Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) would stay hot and drive in both Flowers and Small on a double to right field.

The Loggers would walk in a run in the 6th before again scoring 3 themselves. Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) and Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) would collect an RBI each, and Kong would come around to score on a past ball.

La Crosse would walk in another run in the 7th, and again score more in the bottom of the frame. Sebastian Hurtado and Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon) had hits resulting in a runner scoring, putting the Loggers up 11-5. The bullpen would shut down Waterloo in the final 2 innings, securing the win for the Lumbermen.

Standout performances from Logan De Groot and Sebastian Hurtado who had 3 hits each led the way for the Loggers offense. De Groot reached base in all 5 of his at bats, walking twice as well.

The Loggers take on the Green Bay Rockers tomorrow night for a 6:35 game at Copeland Park. Gates open at 5:30 as Myles Dismute (Southern) is expected to start.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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