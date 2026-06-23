La Crosse Wins 5th Straight Defeating Green Bay 12-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers defeat the Green Bay Rockers 12-2 to win their 5th straight game, moving them to 19-9 on the season.

The game started off as a pitchers duel, as both teams were scoreless through 3 innings, both facing the minimum. Scoring started in the bottom of the 4th as with runners on the corners Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) drove in the first run on an RBI double. Another runner would score on a defensive error, followed shortly by a sacrifice flyball from Stephen Chucka (Central Florida) to put the Lumbermen up 3-0.

Myles Dismute (Southern) would finish his day after throwing yet another scoreless inning in the 5th, finishing with 9 strikeouts in his 5 shutout innings. The Loggers would add to their lead on a RBI groundout and yet another RBI double from Eli Small.

La Crosse would make the score 6-0 after scoring on another defensive error in the 6th. The Rockers would get on the board in the 7th thanks to back to back double before the Loggers would extend their lead more in the bottom of the frame.

A single from Stephen Chucka would score 2, and Kelsen Johnson (Georgia SW State) would bring Chucka in to make the score 9-1. The Rockers would score another run in the 8th before the Loggers would shut the door on them for good. Chucka would hit another 2 RBI single, and Jake Redding (Hawaii) would score another to make the score 12-2 where it would stay at for the rest of the game.

Myles Dismute impressed on the mound, earning a win and quality start for his stellar performance. Stephen Chucka led the Loggers with 4 RBIs on his 2 hits, and Eli Small would also have a pair of hits, both being for extra-bases.

Tanner Thomas (Louisville) is set to take the bump for La Crosse as the Lumbermen will rematch the Rockers tomorrow night for a 6:35 game looking to keep the win streak alive.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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