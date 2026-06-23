Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Rockford Rivets 6/23 Game Preview
Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks play the Rockford Rivets tonight, at 6:35 pm CDT in Rockford Ill. Game one was played last night at home in Mequon, Wi, where the Chinooks held on for a 8-6 win.
Jackson Kobylarczyk is making his fourth start of the year and his second on the road. In his last start against Wausau on June 15, Kobylarczyk went four innings, allowing a run.
The Chinooks are shaking up tonight's lineup, with David Hogg II notably out of the order. Nolan Sandee will shift to shortstop and hit fourth, as Carson Quillen is the second basemen, hitting ninth. Other additions include center fielder Sam Myers hitting sixth, and third basemen Jake Altman hitting eighth.
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