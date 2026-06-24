Home Runs Power Stingers to Win over MoonDogs

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Mankato, Minn. - Three home runs lifted the Willmar Stingers to a 7-5 road victory Tuesday night over the MoonDogs at ISG Field.

Kyler Proctor sent his first home run as a Stinger out to left field in the top of the second inning, giving them a 1-0 lead.

The MoonDogs (13-15) battled back fast, putting up their first runs of the contest in the bottom half to take a 2-1 advantage. Tanner Kern reached base on a walk before Sam Erickson smashed a longball to right field the next at-bat.

Luke Kalsfbeek went two innings in his start for Willmar, allowing one hit with two earned runs, three walks and two punchouts.

The Stingers (12-18) responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third during a two-out rally. Kyle Panganiban knotted the game up with another solo home run, then a trio of singles from Max Buettenback, Jayton Greer and Merrick Rapoza put the visitors ahead.

Mankato seized the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Mislan and Kern started off the frame with back-to-back singles before both came across on a Drew McConnell double, 4-3.

The hosts held onto a narrow advantage for two innings before an offensive rally by Willmar that put three runs on the board.

Jayton Greer and Rapoza singled as the first two batters in the top of the seventh and each advanced a base when Esteban Sepulveda laid down a sacrifice bunt. Cru Huenfeld put the Stingers back in the driver's seat two batters later with the team's third home run of the night, 6-3.

Taggert Cameron gave Willmar 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing three hits with no walks and three strikeouts to keep the MoonDogs' offense in check.

The Mankato offense came back to life in the bottom of the eighth. Erickson tallied another run batted in with a single to left field after Mislan and Kern reached base, cutting the Stingers' lead to one, and a Cole Clark sacrifice bunt placed runners on second and third with one out.

But Eli Kokenge struck out McConnell before Parker Barraza entered in relief and induced a groundout from Anthony Avalos to preserve the advantage.

Willmar added some insurance in the top of the ninth. Rapoza walked before advancing the rest of the way around the basepaths to score on a double to right field by Proctor, 6-4.

Barraza returned to the mound in the ninth to record his sixth save of the year, putting him in sole possession of the Northwoods League lead in the category.

Proctor was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after recording two runs batted in and a pair of extra base hits, including one home run, in a 2-for-4 performance.

The Stingers continue their road trip Wednesday, when they begin a two-game series against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch at Corbett Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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