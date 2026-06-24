Battle Jacks Break Through in Seventh, Defeat Mummies 5-1

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies and Battle Creek Battle Jacks were locked in a tightly contested pitchers' duel for much of Tuesday night's matchup, but a four-run seventh inning propelled the Battle Jacks to a 5-1 victory at MCCU Field.

Newcomer pitcher Lucas Valencia (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits while striking out four across six innings. Valencia kept the Mummies within striking distance through much of the evening, holding Battle Creek scoreless through the first four innings. Jared Rodriguez (2-2) earned the win for the Battle Jacks.

Battle Creek broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Jacob Schott scored on an infield single by Jake Stedman, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage. The Mummies answered in the top of the sixth. Prince DeBoskie worked a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout by Landen Fry, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cal Schembra to even the game at 1-1.

Richmond threatened for more in the inning after Jackson Cliatt and Eli Bennett delivered back-to-back singles, but the opportunity ended with a strikeout, keeping the game tied.

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the seventh. Owen Larrigan led off with a single before Battle Creek loaded the bases. After a fielder's choice plated the go-ahead run, Brendan Thompson delivered a two-run double to left, capping a four-run frame and pushing the Battle Jacks ahead 5-1.

Offensively, Bennett paced Richmond with a 2-for-4 night, while DeBoskie, Fry and Cliatt each added hits. The Mummies finished with five hits and stranded several key baserunners throughout the contest. Richmond finished the night 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base in the loss.

With the loss, the Mummies (15-15) fall to .500. They travel to Traverse City for a Wednesday night matchup with the Pit Spitters (18-12) at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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