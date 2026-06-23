Hot Tots Offense Pushes Past Larks, 9-3

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Minot Hot Tots (12-17) offense dominated the Bismarck Larks (12-15) in a 9-3 blowout on Monday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

The Minot offense struck right away in the top of the first against Larks starter Trenton Mitchell. Caleb Gipson singled, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Gipson then swiped third and came home to score on a throwing error by Mitchell, giving the Hot Tots a 1-0 lead.

The Larks tied things up in the bottom of the first, against Minot starter Kahler Key. Dylan Larkins and Connor Mendell singled, putting runners at first and second. A double play moved Larkins over to third, and Jordan Carter sliced a single to left, scoring Larkins and tying the contest 1-1.

The Hot Tots added onto their lead in the top of the second, still facing Mitchell. Isaac Huettl and Drew Reaves both reached on hit by pitches, and came across to score on a fielding error by Ezra Farmer in left. With Kole Dudding at second, Gipson delivered a single, scoring Dudding, and pushing the Tots in front 4-1.

Minot scored another run in the top of the third with Mitchell still on the bump. Andrew Clapinski singled and Christian Stratis was hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second. With Luke Walter now on the bump, Huettl reached first on a sacrifice bunt and Reaves was hit by a pitch, walking one run home extending the Minot Lead 5-1.

Bismarck cut into the lead in the bottom of the third still facing Key. Larkins singled, and swiped second putting a runner in scoring position. Noah Caceres reached on a fielding error, moving Larkins to third, and a pickle play allowed Larkins to score again, making it a 5-2 lead for Minot.

The Tots got some runs back in the top of the fourth against Walter. TJ Stottlemyre singled, and Clapinski doubled, plating Stottlemyre from first. Huettl followed by knocking a single, scoring Clapinski and pushing Minot further in front, 7-2.

Minot continued to add onto their offensive lead in the top of the seventh still facing Walter. Stratis and Huettl walked, and Reaves singled, loading the base path. Micah McCoy delivered a single, scoring two runs, and making it 9-2 Hot Tots.

The Larks salvaged one run back in the bottom of the eighth off a Michael Carrano Jr. RBI single, however it would not be enough to overcome the large deficit as the Tots stole one on the road, 9-3.

Key (2-1) earns the victory after spinning 6.0 quality innings of work, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs, while fanning two and punching out six. Mitchell (0-3) is given the loss after managing two innings, allowing three hits and five runs, one earned, and sitting down three.

Next up the Larks hit the road to wrap up their series against the Hot Tots on Tuesday before returning home on Wednesday to face the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 pm at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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