Mallards Take Down Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (16-10) grabbed an early lead and defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-18) Monday night.

The Rafters took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Mallards responded with a six-run second. Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) delivered a two-run single to put Madison in front 2-1. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) followed with a two-run double, and Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) capped the rally with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6-1.

Wisconsin Rapids fought back in the third inning. Jax LeGrand (University of Oklahoma) scored on a wild pitch before Jack Zeller (Butler University) hit a two-run single to trim the deficit to 6-4. David Ketterman (Florence-Darlington Community College) added an RBI double later in the inning to pull the Rafters within one run.

The Mallards created some breathing room in the sixth, scoring two runs on a Wisconsin Rapids error to make it 8-5. Holland later crossed the plate on a wild pitch to push the lead to 9-5.

Madison's bullpen was dominant in the late innings of the game. Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine University) tossed 4.2 scoreless innings of relief, while Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) recorded the final six outs to secure the victory.

Manny Lantigua (University of Central Florida) earned his first win of the season for the Mallards. Connor Raridan (University of the Pacific) was charged with the loss for the Rafters.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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