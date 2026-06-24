MoonDogs Fall to Stingers on Home Turf

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs returned to ISG Field for their first home game in nine days, dropping a close 7-6 contest to the Willmar Stingers.

After a scoreless first inning, the Stingers struck first in the top of the second when Kyler Proctor (Austin Peay) hit a solo home run to put Willmar ahead 1-0.

The MoonDogs answered quickly in the bottom half of the frame. Sam Erickson (Texas A&M) launched a two-run home run, driving in two and putting Mankato ahead 2-1.

Willmar recaptured the momentum in the third inning with a solo home run to tie the game, followed by an additional run to take a 3-2 lead into the fourth.

Following a scoreless top of the fourth by the Stingers, Mankato's offense sparked a two-out rally. Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) and Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) hit back-to-back singles to put runners on base. Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) followed with a clutch, bases-clearing double to reclaim the lead for the MoonDogs, 4-3.

Following scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Willmar retook the lead in the seventh with a three-run home run, pulling ahead 6-4.

Mankato chipped away at the deficit in the eighth inning when Erickson drove in another run with an RBI single, cutting the Stingers' lead to 6-5.

Willmar added a single run to their lead in the ninth, winning with a final score of 7-5.

The MoonDogs hit the road tomorrow as they travel to North Dakota to face the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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