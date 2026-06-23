Heintz on the Mound for Game Two

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With the Woodchucks beginning to pull away with the Great Lakes West, the Rockers will need to string wins together down the stretch of June. Today, they turn to an arm that has been solid so far this season in Alex Heintz.

Heintz has made three starts for the Rockers this season and they've all been four innings or less. For Alex, he is still seeking that first quality start. His last appearance was a great one, but it has been a while since the tall righty has toed the rubber. He last pitched about a week ago in game one of the scheduled doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids.

Heintz went four innings and shut out the Rafters. He has consistently limited traffic on the bases through his outings this season. Against a Logger team that is number one in offense, it could be quite the challenge tonight.

La Crosse defeated Green Bay 12-2 yesterday despite only out-hitting the Rockers by one. The box score speaks to the situational hitting by the Loggers and the struggles from Green Bay to do the same. The Rockers offense left the bases loaded twice and left two runners stranded multiple times as well. To beat the best offense in the league, delivering with runners in scoring position is a must. The Rockers are currently batting .206 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Tanner Thomas will be the one that the Rockers have to get after tonight. He has had a solid start to the year but some recent struggles through his last three outings. Thomas has been unable to go as deep into games as he'd like and the Rockers will have a prime opportunity to jump on the right-hander early. Green Bay didn't score until the seventh inning yesterday. They'll need a repeat of the early offensive production that they had in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

The door is not yet shut on the first half. The road to an early playoff bid starts with a big win tonight against the best team in the Northwoods League.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.