Honkers Win After Rain Delay

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers picked up a 1-0 victory over the Waterloo Bucks on Tuesday night and improve to 16-12 in a game that was called following a lengthy rain delay that began before entering the top of the sixth inning.

Cooper Annin made his fifth start of the season for Rochester and turned in one of his best performances of the summer. The right-hander came out firing, retiring the side in order in each of the first three innings.

Waterloo starter Chris Peterson was equally impressive. The right-hander worked a scoreless first inning before surrendering a leadoff double to Cameron Sewell in the second. Peterson settled in quickly, inducing a groundout and striking out two batters to escape the jam.

Offense was hard to come by for both clubs. Rochester threatened in the third when Andrew Grenert lined a one-out single into right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sam Harry then wore a breaking ball to put runners on first and second, but a 4-6-3 double play erased the scoring opportunity.

Annin continued to cruise through the fourth inning despite issuing two walks. After recording a lineout and a flyout, he worked around the free passes by inducing a groundout from Dane Most to keep the game scoreless.

The breakthrough finally came in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson Glueck was retired on a fly ball to right field, but Cameron Sewell stepped to the plate looking to spark the offense. After working the count to 2-1, Sewell drove a pitch the opposite way and just cleared the left-field wall for a solo home run, giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

As rain began to fall over Mayo Field, Annin returned to the mound in the fifth and continued to dominate. Following a leadoff single by George Baker V, he responded with a flyout and a strikeout of Caleb Siebers. With two outs, Bubby Dosztan-Campbell hit a slow roller down the first-base line. Glueck charged the ball and made a heads-up play to record the force out and end the inning.

Rochester was unable to add to its lead in the bottom half of the fifth, but the lone run proved to be enough.

As thunderstorms continued to move through Rochester, the game entered a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning and was eventually called, securing the 1-0 victory for the Honkers.

Rochester returns to Mayo Field tomorrow night to open a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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