Big Sticks Shut out in Loss to St. Cloud

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (14-14) could not get the bats moving in the second game of the four-game set against the St. Cloud Rox (20-10), failing to score for the first time this season.

Despite having two runners on with one out in the 1st inning, the Big Sticks failed to push one across the plate. A similar situation occurred in the 2nd inning, this time with two runners in scoring position with one out, and once again the bats were unable to plate a run.

The Rox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning with an RBI single from Nolan Geislinger before pouring it on in the 3rd inning with a two-run single from Geislinger, an RBI single from Colton Rother, and an RBI groundout from Brandon Pelechowicz to make the score 5-0.

Badlands went down in order from the 3rd inning through the 5th inning, and while the team was able to break out of their slump in the 6th inning, there was not a clear scoring chance.

St. Cloud added on three more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on an RBI single by Eli Campbell, a sacrifice fly from Tanner Recchio, and finally scored on an error to put the tally at 8-0.

The Big Sticks had a scoring chance in the top of the 7th inning, once again with two men on and one out, but a flyout and a strikeout jammed the opportunity. Badlands put men on in the 8th and 9th innings but couldn't find a way to bring them around, ultimately dropping the contest 8-0.

The loss marks the first time the Big Sticks have been shut out since May 31, 2025 when they dropped a road game against St. Cloud 16-0. Badlands will look to pick up their first win against the Rox this season on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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