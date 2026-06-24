Rox Roll to 8-0 Win over Big Sticks

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Nolan Geislinger of the St. Cloud Rox is congratulated at home

(St. Cloud Rox) Nolan Geislinger of the St. Cloud Rox is congratulated at home(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (20-10) took down the Badlands Big Sticks (14-14) 8-0 on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field to further their lead in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud scored in the first inning for the fourth day in a row, this time from a Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) RBI single to take the 1-0 lead.

The Rox added another four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 advantage. Geislinger kept a hot bat, lacing a two-run single before Colton Rother (University of Kansas) claimed an RBI single of his own to score Geislinger. Rother reached home as well to extend the lead to five.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rox added three more to the scoreboard. Eli Campbell (American River CC) put together an RBI single, and the offense kept moving from there. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) sent a sacrifice fly to bring home a run and advance Campbell to third base. Campbell took advantage of a well placed bunt by Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) to add run number eight on the day.

While the offense gave run support, the pitching staff tossed a shutout. Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) threw four scoreless innings in his first start of the season to set the tone before handing it off to the bullpen. Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University), Jacob Imoto (University of Arkansas), and McCray Jacobs (LSU-Eunice) combined to toss the final five innings while holding the Big Sticks offense at bay.

St. Cloud completed the shutout to take an 8-0 victory, and extended their lead to five games in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Nolan Geislinger.

The Rox play game three of the series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field, presented by Legend's Bar & Grill. The Hilarious National Entertainment Act ZOOperstars will be performing throughout the game!

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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