Errors Sink Trains as Duluth Hands over a 12-3 Defeat

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Due to errors and mishaps, the Trains found themselves with a 12-3 loss against the Duluth Huskies, putting their winning streak to an end on Monday.

After a series victory against the Willmar Stingers, where the Trains displayed their batting prowess by hitting three home runs in nine innings, they faced the Duluth Huskies. Unfortunately, due to errors, pitching difficulties and a lack of offensive momentum, the Trains lost 12-3 on the road.

Duluth was the first team to get a run up on the board after an Express catcher error led to Anthony Cepeda stealing home plate.

The Trains bounced back from the mistake, finding two earned runs early in the game in the third inning with Cade Palkowski hitting a double to left field, bringing home Mikey Muniz, who ran from second. Quickly after, with Hollon Brock up to bat, Brock hit a single to center field, bringing home Palkowski for a 2-1 lead.

However, the lead quickly turned into a one-run deficit for the Trains as in the bottom of the third inning, Dax Hardcastle hit a double to left field, bringing home Manny Dorantes and Brayden Smith.

Still close in score, the game went sideways after the Huskies scored six runs in the sixth inning after an error on the Express third basemen brought home two runs, quickly followed by a sacrifice fly bringing home George McIntyre, then a first base hit bringing home Jalen Smith for three runs.

The two final runs of the sixth inning were made when Waylon Walsh was up to bat, with Blake Eckerle crossing home plate following a ball thrown, then Walsh's double to right field brought home Cepeda for a 12-2 lead.

With bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Trains had an opportunity to make a comeback but were unable to capitalize as they brought home the final run of the night for both teams after Martinez was hit by a pitch, automatically advancing JP Pennella home for a 12-3 score.

Despite the loss, the Express still had some bright spots, such as Palkowski, who went 3-for-5 from the plate, one RBI and two doubles within the game.

From the field, Martinez paved the way, securing nine total putouts on seven catches. From the mound, starting pitcher Quinten Marsh started strong, dishing out four strikeouts. The third substitution on the mound for the Express was Collin Toedter, who dished out six strikeouts, only giving out two walks and one hit in his two innings.

Following the loss, the Express will head back to Carson Park for the home field advantage, taking on the Duluth Huskies once more at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2026

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