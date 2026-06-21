Cody's Grand Slam Powers Express Past Willmar, 10-3

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Express rode early momentum, with six runs in the first inning carrying them to a 10-3 victory over the Willmar Stingers Saturday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

In a troublesome top of the first inning, the Stingers gained the first runs of the night, achieving a 2-0 lead. Starting pitcher for the Express, Jaden Kogutkiewicz quickly ran up the pitch count, ending his inning with 41 overall, making it known that he cannot return for the following innings.

Finally ending the top of the inning, walking three, striking out three and delivering two runs for the Stingers. The Express quickly retaliated, with two outs on the board, the Trains started their two-out momentum drive with bases loaded and Philip Cheong walking for JP Pennella to cross home plate, for the first Express run of the night.

Sawyer Stein up to bat was then hit by a pitch, bringing home CJ Varsho. All tied up, the Trains still found momentum, not settling for a tie to end the first inning.

With Sean Cody up to bat, he received two called strikes and two fouls, refusing to go down without swinging. On the final ball, Cody hit a home run near left field, bringing home four runs for a grand slam, taking a 6-2 lead in the 40-minute first inning.

From the mound, Stinger starting pitcher Trey Zaffiro dished out three strikeouts and six earned runs, all while maxing out his pitch count and ending his inning with 44 pitches.

Holding onto that momentum, the Trains earned themselves two runs in the second and two runs in the fourth to close out their game of 10 overall runs, eight hits and zero errors.

In contrast to Willmar, who went through five pitchers throughout the nine innings, the Trains only had three pitchers touch the mound. Jackson Niederwerder, being a big bright spot in the Express's success, dished out 12 strikeouts, two walks, three hits and one run in his seven innings.

On the other side of the diamonds, Willmar ended the night gathering one more run in the seventh inning, tallying its final run count to three, complementing its four hits and three errors to end the night.

The Trains will take on the Willmar Stingers once more at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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