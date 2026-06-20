Rox Respond with 5-1 Throwdown to Split Series with Larks

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The St. Cloud Rox (16-10) found their revenge in a 5-1 victory over the Bismarck Larks (11-13) on Friday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

St. Cloud started the scoring in the top of the third against Bismarck starter AJ Minyard. Brett White was hit by a pitch, Cole Decker walked and the pair stole 90 feet, putting both runners in scoring position. Aidan Mouton ripped a single to left, scoring both runners and putting the Rox in front, 2-0.

The Rox once again added on in the 5th frame against Minyard. Garrett Shull singled and swiped two bases, moving all the way to third. Mouton lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Shull, and pushing the lead, 3-0.

Bismarck responded in the bottom of the 5th with St. Cloud starter Brock Toney on the bump. Ezra Farmer tripled, and Connor Mendell grounded out, scoring Farmer and cutting the Rox lead, 3-1.

St. Cloud added onto their lead in the top of the 9th with Larks reliever Seth Dreeszen on the bump. Shull, Decker and Mouton walked to load the bases. Colton Rother was hit by a pitch, scoring Shull and Jackson Legged grounded reached on a fielder's choice scoring one more and making it a 5-1 St. Cloud lead. Brandon Jaenke did the rest for the Rox, closing out the 9th frame, finalizing the contest 5-1.

Toney (1-1) earns the victory after spinning 5.0 innings surrendering two hits, and one run, while issuing one free pass and sitting down five. Minyard (2-1) receives the loss after 5.0 innings of action, allowing three hits and three runs, while walking four and striking out four.

Next up the Larks hit the road for a two game road series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday and Sunday before returning home to face the Hot Tots at 6:35 on Monday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

Rox Respond with 5-1 Throwdown to Split Series with Larks - Bismarck Larks

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