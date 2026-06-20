Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Game Preview 6/20

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi.- Tonight at 6:05 pm CDT, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards play game three of their four-game series. The series is split 1-1, with Madison evening the series up yesterday with a 1-0 win.

Used strictly out of the bullpen to start the year, Chinook Dominic Monaco will make his first start. Monaco is coming off a three-inning eight strikeout performance in a 9-4 win over Wausau on June 16.

Yesterday's 1-2 hitters in the lineup, David Mysza and David Hogg II are notably out of tonight's starting lineup. This gives Nolan Sandee the start at shortstop and Carson Quillen at left field.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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