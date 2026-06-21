Rivets Celebrate Rally's Birthday, Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets (10-17) celebrated mascot Rally the Rivetsauruss's third birthday on a Saturday night, kicking off a two-game series against the Rochester Honkers (14-11).

The Rivets piled up seven hits, 11 walks, and 10 stolen bases in one of their best offensive performances of the summer.

"It's a little relief," manager Bob Koopmann said. "For the guys especially, it was outstanding."

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Sorrentino (Roosevelt University) took his fifth start of the season, searching for his first win of the summer. Through two innings, he threw 82 pitches, allowing seven runs on three hits and six walks.

Sorrentino found himself in trouble early, walking the first two batters and allowing a base hit to load the bases with no outs. The damage was limited, as a runner was brought in on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Honkers early.

In the top of the second, Rochester juiced the bases again with no outs, leading off again with two walks followed by a hit by pitch. The Rivets were less successful in preventing the runs, allowing two more to extend the lead 3-0. A 4-6-3 double play was able to get the Screws out of the inning.

Rockford's offense responded in the bottom of the second, beginning with a leadoff single from Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) and a walk from Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas). Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) delivered an RBI single to left field, his 14th of the season, to cut the lead to two.

The Rivets kept the train going, loading the bases with no outs after a perfectly executed bunt single from Alex Tabbert (Harper College). Connor Kave (Harper College) was hit by a pitch to score another run and cut the lead to 3-2.

Rochester loaded the bases for the third straight inning in the top of the third, this time with two outs. Sorrentino's night would come to an end, following a walk to score another run for the Honkers.

Left-hander Ryan Sigale (Augustana College) stepped on the mound and into the bases-loaded jam, his sixth appearance this season for Rockford.

The Honkers took full advantage of their scoring opportunity this time, scoring another three runs in the inning, making it a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan) and Caleb Rhodes (Olive-Harvey College) both reached base with no outs, allowing the Rivets to earn some runs back. Nevils stole third base, and an RBI groundout from Schlegell made it a 7-3 game.

The Screws began to heat up in the bottom of the fourth, with RBI singles from both Kave and Nevils to score three total runs and make it a one-score game. Nevils was able to make his way from first to third after back-to-back stolen bases, and a groundout RBI from Neville tied the game 7-7.

Rockford's momentum carried into the fifth, as the Honkers began to lose control, giving up three walks to load the bases with one out. Rhodes took his third hit by pitch of the game, which gave the Rivets the lead for the first time in the night. Neville drew a walk the next at-bat to earn another run, making it 9-7 Rockford.

The Rivets added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, following a balk and a sacrifice fly from Rhodes to make it eight unanswered runs. It's the first time in ten games that the Screws were able to score double digits on offense.

"It's important to play well and get us more wins by June 30th," Koopmann said. "We've got our pitching set up, and the pitchers we are going to use for the next 10 days."

Right-handed pitcher Ben Buehring (University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh) made his 11th appearance of the summer, closing out the game for Rockford with a final strikeout to take the win.

The Rivets will take on the Honkers one more time, Sunday at 12:05 p.m, and search for their second series win of the season.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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