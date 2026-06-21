Rox Roll over Hot Tots, 14-1, to Begin Homestand

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (17-10) took down the Minot Hot Tots (11-16) 14-1 on Saturday in the first game of a six-game homestand and lead the Great Plains West with a 17-10 overall record this season.

The offense was firing out of the gate, with Colton Rother (University of Kansas) picking up an RBI single in the bottom of the first to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead.

The Rox kept it going in the second inning, tallying a crooked number with four runs scored. With the bases loaded, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) put a fielder's choice in play to bring home a run. Recchio then stole from first to second for his 89th career stolen base in the Northwoods League. Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) brought home two runs on a single before Rother scored Westbrook with his second RBI single of the game.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) added an RBI single of his own in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 6-0, handing the keys back to the defense.

Hunter Poe (McMurry University) made his fifth start of the season for St. Cloud, and he delivered five innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts on the mound.

The sixth inning proved to be the top performance for the Rox bats, scoring six runs in the frame. Recchio made it to first on a walk, and he stole second base again to tie a Northwoods League career record in stolen bases with 90.

Westbrook sent home another two runs with a double, and the Rox loaded the bases with patience at the plate. St. Cloud walked home three runs and added on another from a wild pitch to make the score 12-0.

Garrett Shull (Oklahoma State University) put together an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and the Rox added on another run from a wild pitch to take the lead at 14-1.

The bullpen held together the rest of the way to secure a 14-1 victory for the Rox and moved St. Cloud to 17-10 on the season to keep possession of first place in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dylan Westbrook.

The Rox finish the series against Minot and continue the six-game homestand at Joe Faber Field on Sunday at 4:05 PM for a Father's Day Celebration, presented by Bernick's. There is a Special Father's Day ticket package for $32 with two tickets and a hat for dad. There will also be Pre-Game Catch on The Field with Dad from 3:05 to 3:30. It will be a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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