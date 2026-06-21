Roller-Coaster Game Ends in Growlers' Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-10) rode a roller-coaster to a 16-15 extra-inning victory over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (13-14) Saturday night.

Runs came pouring in through the first four innings, as the teams ended four frames tied at six. The Leprechauns left the yard three times and Kalamazoo pushed Royal Oak starter Drew Tolfree out of the game following one inning, scoring all six against the left-hander.

The Growlers scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth, before pouring it on in the seventh. Six runs on four hits gave Kalamazoo a six-run advantage, with Hutson Chance picking up a pinch-hit two-run double.

With a nine-run lead, Kalamazoo watched disaster strike in the eighth. With two runs already across, Mason Barth hit a triple into the gap with the bases loaded, clearing the bases and scoring himself on an E5, bringing the Leprechauns within three.

In the ninth, Peyton Williams loaded the bases before striking out his third batter of the inning, but the ball got away, scoring a run and keeping the bases loaded. With a 15-13 score, Barth came up clutch again, hammering a single through the middle, tying things up at 15.

Following the hit, Williams completed the rare feat of striking out four in one inning, keeping the game tied. However, the Kalamazoo offense struck out in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Preston Cosby got the call for the tenth, and was magnificent. The right-hander picked up two strikeouts and kept the Leprechauns scoreless.

"Every time I go out, I just black out," Cosby said after the win. "Playing here has been a dream for me, being able to win for these guys, my hometown. There's no better feeling."

Joshua Algarin opened the inning on second as Trevor Johnson struck out attempting to drop a bunt down to begin the inning. Case Sullivan was the next man to come to the plate and, with Algarin running, swung and missed at a 3-2 pitch. Immediately after the strikeout, the Leprechaun catcher attempted to throw down and get Algarin, but the ball got into left field allowing Algarin to score and end the game.

Offensively, Teddy Tokheim had a big debut for Kalamazoo. Tokheim went 4-6 with five RBI, three runs, and three doubles in his first game as a Growler.

"It's kind of been a fever dream," Tokheim said. "I've been here for a day but I feel like the connections I've made with the guys are already pretty memorable."

With the win, Kalamazoo stays on top of the Great Lakes East, holding a one-game lead over Traverse City with nine games remaining in the first half.

The Growlers and Leprechauns will play the second game of a two-game set Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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