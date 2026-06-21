Chinooks Allow Nine Runs in Single Inning in Loss to Madison

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, WI - With the series tied 1-1, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards played game three of four on Saturday, June 20 at Warner Park in Madison, Wi. Despite the Chinooks leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mallards controlled the game with a nine-run inning.

In the inning, the Chinooks employed three different pitchers and allowed five walks. Having pitched three scoreless innings to begin his first start of the season, Dominic Monaco failed to record an out in the inning, issuing three walks and two singles.

A Cole Crafton pinch-hit three-run home run highlighted the nine-run inning for the Mallards, as they would eventually go on to win with the same score.

After producing four hits but leaving five runners on base through the first three innings, with little momentum the Chinooks accumulated just four base runners innings 4-9.

Even with Saturday's eight-run deficit being tied for the largest-margin loss this season, a bright spot in the game for the Chinooks were pitchers Max Mora and Cael Turner. The pair threw two innings each from innings 5-8, with the only hit allowed coming in the top of the sixth inning off Mora.

Winning game one of the series but dropping the previous two contests, the Chinooks have a chance to split the four-game series tomorrow, Saturday June 20 at Moonlight Graham Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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