Rockers Return to Witter Field

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay heads back out on the road after a three game homestand. The weekend series between the Rockers and the Rafters starts tonight at 6:35 pm at Witter Field with game two happening tomorrow at 1:05 pm. This is the first time Green Bay will play in Wisconsin Rapids since opening weekend.

The Rockers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and will look for more success against a struggling Wisconsin Rapids team who are 3-7 in their last stretch. JT Guerrero will toe the slab in the series opener, making his third start.

In his first outing of the season, Guerrero looked great against a powerful Madison lineup. That was until the third time through the order when the Madison bats really came alive in the middle innings. He then allowed four earned runs and took the loss in that contest. His next time out was a better performance. He threw six innings against Fond du Lac and surrendered three runs on five hits. Guerrero's flashes of excellence are abundant, but tonight he will strive for a clean game.

On the Wisconsin Rapids side, they'll be going with a lefty. Sam Neal is set to make his fourth appearance of the season for the Rafters. He started his season with a fantastic outing against Wausau where he went seven innings and gave up just one run on four hits. The most recent two games have been a different story as he hasn't made it to the fifth inning and his ERA sits at 5.79.

Offensively for Green Bay, they turn back to a similar lineup that produced 11 runs against the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday evening. Ben Fishel is back in action manning right field. The Columbia junior launched a solo home run and laced a triple in his first Northwoods League game. Coleman Lewis, one of the hottest hitters in the division, will also be in the middle of the Green Bay lineup.

It's a steady mix of returners and new talent for the Rockers throughout the lineup for game one of the road series at Witter Field. With Wausau just one game out in front in the Great Lakes West, the Rockers could catch up with a couple of wins against the Rafters.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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