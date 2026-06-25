Rockers and Woodchucks Game Postponed

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Tonight's game in Green Bay between the Rockers and Woodchucks has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 12, in Green Bay, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. Both games will be seven innings and the second game will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Rockers return home on Friday, June 26, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a doubleheader! Your ticket gets you into BOTH games. First pitch is slated for 4:05 pm, and game two will begin one hour after game one ends. Don't miss out on a 2023 & 2025 Rockers Championship Trading Card Giveaway! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Sweet Acoustics! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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