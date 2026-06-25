Dock Spiders Cruise Past Chinooks Behind Offensive Outburst
Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
MEQUON, WI - The Dock Spiders powered past the Lakeshore Chinooks at Moonlight Graham Field, using a three-home run performance to earn a 14-3 victory in a game that was later called due to weather.
Fond du Lac fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but responded with a five-run second inning. The rally included a Lakeshore defensive error and a three-run home run by Tyler Neises. The Dock Spiders extended their lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Miles Vandenheuvel and an RBI single from Neises.
Fond du Lac broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring six runs on an error, a three-run home run by Kane Wilson, and a second home run from Neises. The Dock Spiders added another run in the sixth inning on an RBI walk to reach 14 total runs.
Lakeshore scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the game was suspended in the seventh inning due to lightning and rain and was later finalized as a 14-3 result.
Five Dock Spiders recorded multi-hit performances. Neises led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. Carson Willis, Tommy Googins, Cole Lockwood and Quincy Mazeke each collected two hits as Fond du Lac totaled 13 hits overall.
The Dock Spiders also stole three bases and produced one of their strongest offensive outings of the season.
On the mound, Fond du Lac limited Lakeshore to four hits while allowing three runs and three walks. Jax Pfister delivered his longest outing of the season, working five innings and striking out three batters.
With the win, the Dock Spiders earned their first road victory of the season at Kapco Park and improved to 3-6 in the season series against Lakeshore.
The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, June 25, for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Chinooks. Thursday's contest is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 99.5 WPKR, featuring $3 16 oz. beers and sodas, as well as $5 Carbliss and Surfside beverages.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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