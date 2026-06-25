MoonDogs Lose in First Game of Series to Larks
Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
BISMARCK, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs traveled to Bismarck on Tuesday night for a Great Plains West Division matchup against the Larks.
Bismarck struck first in the opening inning, using a sacrifice fly to take an early 1-0 lead.
The MoonDogs answered in the second inning when Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) delivered an RBI single to bring home Mankato's lone run of the game.
The Larks responded with a big offensive inning, recording back-to-back RBI singles before adding a two-run home run to extend their lead to 7-1.
Bismarck added one more run in the third inning to make it 8-1. Both pitching staffs settled in from there, as neither team scored for the remainder of the contest.
Charles was named the Center Point Energy Player of the Game after collecting two hits and an RBI to lead the MoonDogs offensively.
Mankato and Bismarck will meet again Wednesday night at Municipal Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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