Loggers Win 5-4 against the Rockers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse WIsc. - The La Crosse Loggers take down the Rockers 5-4 in 8 innings due to severe rain.

The Loggers started with Tanner Thomas (Louisville) getting out of an early jam, allowing a hit and walk to the first two batters he faced. After getting out of the 1st inning unscathed. His teammates were quick to give him run support, as Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) drew a walk with 2 outs, followed by a homerun from Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida), his first of the season.

The Rockers answered back, scoring a run of their own on a single to center field in the top of the first. After forcing a double play to end the inning, the Rockers came right back in the 3rd to put up some more runs and take the lead. A RBI double and 2 RBI single would put Green Bay up 4-2.

The lead did not last long, as Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) got walked to lead off the inning and Eli Small would blast a 2 run homerun into right field to even the score back up. The Loggers would take the lead shortly after, as Stephen Chucka (Central Florida) got walked to lead off the 4th, eventually coming into score on a RBI ground out.

From there on out it was a pitching duel as both teams failed to score anymore runs. Luis Martin Romero (St. Mary's) threw 4 no-hit innings for the Loggers before Christian Banda (Long Beach State) came in to gather the save in the 8th before the game got cut short due to the rain.

The Loggers extend their win streak to 6 games as they get the day off tomorrow. Their next game will take place Thursday at 6:35 at home against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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