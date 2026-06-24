Woodchucks Walk off Fond du Lac with Thrilling Ninth Inning Comeback

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks couldn't have picked a better time to pick up their first walk-off win of 2026.

Down three in the bottom of the ninth, the Woodchucks managed a furious last-second comeback to tie the game, and Chris Patterson (Missouri/Purdue) hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State), and gave the Woodchucks a remarkable 10-9 victory on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

Kyler Northrop (Washington State) was an essential factor in the win, providing yet again with a 3-5 day at the plate, with a home run and four RBIs. Dylan LaPointe (Mercer) hit a home run and scored two runs, along with three RBIs at the plate. Ben Chuttey (USC-Upstate) secured his first win of the summer, as the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings and struck out two batters.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

It was a game of big innings and big swings throughout. The Dock Spiders took the lead with two runs in the third inning and tagged on another run in the fourth to make it 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth, however, Dylan Lapointe tied the game with one swing, a three-run home run into right-center field. It was the third blast of the season for the catcher.

Then, Wausau took its first lead in the sixth, off of a solo home run from Kyler Northrop, and Jace Souza (Texas Tech/USC) added on later in the inning with a two-RBI double down the first base line. That gave Wausau a 6-3 lead heading into the final three innings.

But after scoring six unanswered runs, Wausau watched Fond du Lac do the same to turn the tide of the game. The Dock Spiders scored four in the seventh and took the lead on a three-run home run in the frame, and then two more runs came across in the eighth to make it 9-6.

Wausau looked down and out, but somehow, someway, pulled off the biggest comeback of the season to date. Down to their final three outs, Donovan Jeffrey (Miami/Transfer Portal) started off the inning by taking a walk. Jace Souza followed with a single, and Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) reached on a fielder's choice.

That made Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) the tying run at the plate, and he delivered an RBI single to extend the inning. Then, Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) was hit by the pitch, and he represented the winning run. The next batter, Kyler Northrop, tied the game with a two-RBI double into right-center field, and that set the table for Chris Patterson, who sent a high fly ball into the right field corner, plenty deep enough to score the winning run.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks registered their first walk-off win of 2026, after six such victories in the 2025 season.

Kyler Northrop now has a .542 batting average in games played at Athletic Park this summer, with seven extra base hits, three home runs, and 15 RBIs

In the six-game series with Fond du Lac, four games were decided by two runs or fewer.

Five Zooperstars joined the Woodchucks in the fun tonight with dancing, crowd interaction, and mischievous acts in between innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to 17-8, and have won three straight for the first time since June 9-13. Madison had a game in hand in the playoff race today, and won it while sweeping the Wisconsin Rapids in a doubleheader. That means the Mallards now trail Wausau by a half-game in the Great Lakes West First Half Division standings, with the Woodchucks still controlling their own destiny with six games remaining.

Wausau goes 4-2 in the six-game series against Fond du Lac, and now turn their attention to the team that won the first half last year: Green Bay. The Rockers, with a loss Tuesday night at La Crosse, are now three games back of the Woodchucks in the first half heading into this crucial two-game set. The Woodchucks travel to face Green Bay tomorrow, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m., and if Wausau can sweep the two game set against the Rockers, Green Bay would be eliminated from playoff contention.

Wausau is back at home on Thursday, June 25, as they host the Green Bay Rockers for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Thursday will be the annual Aspirus Jersey Auction, as game-worn beach themed jerseys will be auctioned off during the game for Safe Kids Marathon County. On top of that, it's Thirsty Thursday, as fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Draft Beer. All tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks home games can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2026

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