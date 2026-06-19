La Crosse Defeats Wisconsin Rapids 6-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers defeat the Rafters 6-2 in front of over 1500 fans at Copeland Park.

AJ Curtis (UW - La Crosse) got the strart for La Crosse rocking the Catbirds uniforms. Despite two early base runners, Curtis escaped without allowing any runs. The Loggers started the scoring today thanks to a leadoff single from Kelsen Johnson (Georgia SW State) and a Savion Flowers (Kansas) RBI single to score him in the bottom of the 1st inning.

The bats stayed hot going into the 2nd as Max Kalk (Ball State) and Joey Senstock (Nebraska) started the inning with back to back singles. Jose Lopez (Grand Canyon) would bring in Kalk on a double to left field, followed immediately after by a Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) single scoring another. A pair of RBI ground outs would score 2 more, bringing the score to 5-0.

A triple and RBI single would put the Rafters on the board in the 3rd, trailed by a solo home run in the 4th. The score remained 5-2 until the 8th where the Lumbermen would get an insurance run on the back of Eli Small's (Florida Atlantic) smart base running, scoring on a past ball.

Dalton Smith (Iowa) would seal things for the Loggers in the 9th, securing the victory and putting the Loggers back into the win column.

AJ Curtis stole the show in todays game, going 7 full innings in his start, only allowing 2 runs and striking out 9. Several Loggers had a multi-hit day, including Savion Flowers who lead the team in RBIs with 2.

La Crosse rematch the Rafters tomorrow night in Wisconsin Rapids as Sahil Patel (Ohio State) is expected to take the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 as the Loggers replicate the result of tonight's game.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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