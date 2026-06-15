Loggers Win 6-5 in Close Game against the Rafters

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers take down the Rafters 6-5 in front of over 1800 fans at Copeland Park.

Donovan Becerra (Texas Tech) started on the mound for La Crosse. Despite facing runners on base in both of the first 2 innings, including bases loaded in the 1st, Becerra escaped not allowing any runs. Scoring did not start until the 3rd, where an RBI single with 2 runners on gave the Rafters the early 1-0 lead. Becerra would mitigate damage, getting out of the inning only allowing the one run and throwing a scoreless 4th to finish his outting.

The Loggers got on the board in the 5th starting with a Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) single. After stealing second and advancing to third on a past ball, an RBI single by Joey Senstock (Nebraska) would plate the first runner for La Crosse. Savion Flowers (Kansas) hit a line drive double to right field, scoring Senstock, and taking the 2-1 lead.

The Rafters would tie things up in the top of the 6th on back to back doubles, evening the score at 2. The tie would not last long, however, as the Loggers would score 4 in the bottom of the frame, starting with a lead-off walk from Max Kalk (Ball State). Stephen Chucka (Central Florida) would double before new Logger, Logan De Groot (Northwestern), would get his first hit and RBI. An RBI fielders choice along with another hit from Lukas Buckner and double from Savion Flowers would cap off the inning high scoring inning.

Wisconsin Rapids would not go down easily, scoring 2 in the 7th off of a bases clearing triple. In the 8th, after a run was walked in, Dalton Smith (Kansas) would enter the game hoping to get the extended save, inheriting bases loaded and only one out. On his third pitch he induced a double play, getting out of the jam. 2 walks and a single to start the 9th saw Smith in a similar situation, but a force out at home followed by another double play would seal the win for the Loggers and keep his season ERA at 0.00.

Savion Flowers was the standout player of the game, collecting 3 hits including a single and a pair of doubles. He also lead the team in RBIs with 2.

La Crosse will face off against the Express in Eau Claire tomorrow night. Myles Dismute is set to start for the Loggers as they look to remain in the win column and take home another victory.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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