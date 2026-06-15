Willmar Stingers Introduce Complimentary Kids Zone Wristbands for All Ticket Holders

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce a new family-friendly enhancement at Bill Taunton Stadium. Effective immediately, every fan attending a Stingers home game can redeem their game ticket for a complimentary Kids Zone wristband.

Fans simply need to present their game ticket at the Rambow Gift Shop to receive a Kids Zone wristband, which provides unlimited access to the bounce house and speed pitch throughout the game.

The new redemption program is designed to enhance value for fans while making it easier for families to enjoy all the entertainment options available at the ballpark.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience at Bill Taunton Stadium," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "By allowing every ticket holder to redeem a complimentary Kids Zone wristband, we're creating even more opportunities for families to enjoy a fun and memorable night at the ballpark."

The Kids Zone has become one of the most popular attractions for young Stingers fans, offering interactive entertainment alongside Northwoods League baseball action.

This new benefit joins several fan-focused initiatives introduced by the Stingers this season, including the EcoWater Beach Bash all-inclusive experience and the club's new cashless operations at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Fans can begin redeeming their complimentary Kids Zone wristbands at the Rambow Gift Shop starting with the next Stingers home game.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







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