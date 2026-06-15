Rockers Look to Keep Win Streak Alive in Fond du Lac

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers now sit just 1.5 games behind the Wausau Woodchucks in the Great Lake West standings, after winning four in a row and sweeping their homestand. They now look to continue their streak on the road, this time back in Fond du Lac.

Second-year starter Caden Crask-Weeks will be on the mound for the Rockers, as he looks to get win number two on the season. In three starts, Crask-Weeks has a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 11 and walked 10 players while allowing just 6 earned runs.

Billy Gregory will be on the mound for Fond du Lac, who has appeared in three games, including one vs. Green Bay. In 15.2 innings pitched, his ERA sits at 2.35 with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks. His second start vs. Green Bay occurred at Neuroscience Group Field, in which he went 6.0 innings and allowed no hits. Green Bay eventually ended the combined no-hitter in the bottom of the 8th inning, but lost the game 6-2.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 17th for a double header against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Game one will begin at 12:05 pm, with game two following at 6:35 pm. Game one is Kids and Seniors day, with game two as Youth Sports Night. Kids 12 and under get free entry when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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