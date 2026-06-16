Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/15
Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- With the four game series between the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks tied 1-1, game three will be played tonight at 6:05 pm CDT. Halfway through the series, it's been a high-scoring affair with 32 runs scored.
Looking to slow down the Woodchuck's high-powered offense, Jackson Kobylarczyk is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Since the Chinooks game versus Green Bay on June 9 was fogged out and Kobylarczyk was the starter, he hasn't officially made a start in 12 days.
There are three additions to tonight's starting lineup. After an off-day yesterday, catcher Nathan Hanel is hitting ninth, second basemen David Mysza is the leadoff man and left fielder Kayden Berenz is in the seven hole.
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