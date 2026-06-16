Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/15

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- With the four game series between the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks tied 1-1, game three will be played tonight at 6:05 pm CDT. Halfway through the series, it's been a high-scoring affair with 32 runs scored.

Looking to slow down the Woodchuck's high-powered offense, Jackson Kobylarczyk is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Since the Chinooks game versus Green Bay on June 9 was fogged out and Kobylarczyk was the starter, he hasn't officially made a start in 12 days.

There are three additions to tonight's starting lineup. After an off-day yesterday, catcher Nathan Hanel is hitting ninth, second basemen David Mysza is the leadoff man and left fielder Kayden Berenz is in the seven hole.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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