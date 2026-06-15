Mummies Hold off Madison Rally to Earn Series Split

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies appeared headed for a comfortable road victory Sunday before finding themselves in a familiar battle late. This time, however, Richmond had just enough left in the tank.

The Mummies scored six runs through the first seven innings and held off a furious Madison comeback to defeat the Mallards 6-5 at Warner Park, earning a split of the two-game road series.

Richmond (11-9) collected 10 hits and received contributions throughout the lineup. Ashton Seymore sparked the offense with a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Eli Bennett delivered a run-scoring single during a three-run sixth. Drew Phillips provided the biggest swing of the afternoon, launching a two-run homer in the seventh to stretch the Mummies' lead to 6-0.

On the mound, Tyler Biddinger (1-1) was outstanding. The right-hander worked six scoreless innings, striking out four and keeping Madison's lineup off balance throughout his outing.

The game tightened considerably after Biddinger's departure. Madison scored three runs in the seventh and added two more in the eighth, continuing a recent trend of late-inning pressure against Richmond's bullpen. The Mallards cut the deficit to one run and brought the tying run to the plate before the Mummies ultimately escaped the threat.

Conner Vanderluitgaren shut the door in the bottom half. Madison falls to 12-7 with the loss. The Flying Mummies return home Monday night to open a series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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