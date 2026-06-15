Big Sticks Power Surge Leads to Series Sweep against Minot

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (10-8) hit three home runs, the most in a game this season, against the Minot Hot Tots (9-11) on Sunday afternoon, leading to a 12-5 victory that swept the two-game series.

The Big Sticks jumped on the Hot Tots starter in the bottom of the first, lifting off for two home runs in the frame. Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) launched a three-run home run into left field to lead off the scoring. Then, Chayton Fischer (UT - Rio Grande Valley) came up two batters later and hit a two-run home run to right field, putting the advantage at 5-0 after the first inning.

Badlands added on another in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Braylon Mitchell (Dayton) led off the inning with a solo home run into right field, adding one more to the Big Sticks lead.

Three more runs were tallied in the bottom of the 4th inning. Chris Fox (New Orleans) singled to score Mitchell from 2nd base for the first, then Fischer came up and singled to left field, scoring Schlotterback. Alejandro Ludeiro (UCF) then reached on an error that allowed Fox to score, putting the Big Sticks up 9-0 at the end of the 4th inning.

Minot struck back for three in the top of the 5th, starting with an RBI single from Micah McCoy. Kellan Burke then scored on a passed ball the next at-bat, then Chris Daniels hit an RBI groundout, putting the scoreline at 9-3.

The bottom of the 6th inning saw the Big Sticks put one more across the plate when Ludeiro drew a walk with the bases loaded, increasing the lead to seven at the end of the 6th inning.

The Hot Tots countered in the top of the 7th inning with a sacrifice fly by Andrew Clapinski that scored one run. Badlands answered in the bottom of the 7th when Fox singled to bring home Mitchell and John Youens (Baylor) scored on the back-end of a caught stealing at 2nd base, making the score 12-4.

Minot got one more back in the top of the 8th inning when Clapinski singled to bring home Kole Dudding, which would be the final run scored in the contest.

The 12-5 victory marked a series sweep of Minot, making the Big Sticks 3-1 this season in the Battle of the Badlands rivalry. The Big Sticks will carry a three-game winning streak into the series against the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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