June 15 Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather, to be Made up as June 16 Double-Header
Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
DULUTH, Minn, - The Duluth Huskies (8-12) and Thunder Bay Border Cats (9-11) could only get the top of the first in at Wade Stadium before sustained inclement weather forced the contest to be postponed.
Thunder Bay scored a run in the top of the first, but lightning pushed both teams off the field in the bottom of the frame before a pitch could be thrown. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a double-header.
On Deck
First, today's game will be resumed at 3:05 p.m. The squads will play a nine-inning game, beginning with the scoreline 1-0 Thunder Bay with no outs in the bottom of the first. Then the regularly scheduled game will begin at either 7:05 p.m. or 30 minutes after game one concludes, whichever is later. Game two will be played as a seven-inning game.
Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any comparable ticket to a future 2026 season Huskies game at the Huskies ticket office.
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