Pit Spitters' Late-Inning Rally Falls Short, Drop Game 1 to Kenosha

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters were held to one hit until there were two outs in the eighth inning Monday night, but still rallied late to bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth and the winning run to the plate in the ninth.

Kenosha found the crucial outs when it needed them, holding off Traverse City for a 5-3 win in game one of the two-game set at Historic Simmons Field, the first meeting between the two clubs in 2026.

The Pit Spitters are now 11-10 and fall one game behind the division-leading Richmond Flying Mummies.

Both sides received stellar outings on the mound. For Kenosha, starter Logan Borboa struck out six across six innings of one-hit baseball. For Traverse City, Bryce Suiter delivered five scoreless innings of long relief, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six.

Batters are now hitting under .100 against Suiter through seven appearances this season. Zach Carlson helped preserve that line in the fourth inning, making a run-saving diving catch in right-center field to end the frame.

Pit Spitters starter Jake Ickes was tagged for five runs across two innings, including a two-run homer by Cole Ide in the bottom of the second. Ickes finished with four hits allowed, five walks, five earned runs, and 68 pitches.

Traverse City scored its first run in the second inning on a Zach Carlson RBI sacrifice fly.

The Pit Spitters did not score again until the eighth, trailing 5-1. A pair of walks issued by reliever Sotaro Ishida came around to score on a two-out Josh Stonehouse single to left, cutting the deficit to two and bringing the tying run to the plate.

Josh Klug held the line in the bottom of the eighth for Traverse City, striking out two.

The Pit Spitters would not go away quietly. In the ninth, Sam Kaczmarek doubled and Colin Sander singled, both with two outs, bringing the winning run to the plate. Tsubasa Tomii then recorded the save by retiring Cole Van Ameyde to close out the game.

The Pit Spitters (11-10) and Kingfish (11-10) will conclude their series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. from Historic Simmons Field.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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