Flying Mummies Begin Six-Game Homestand with Pair of Games vs. Battle Creek

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (11-9) are back at Historic Don McBride Stadium on Monday evening for the first of six straight home games, beginning with a pair against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-11).

This marks the second series between the two teams, last splitting two games in Battle Creek May 27th and 28th, with the Battle Jacks taking game one 12-4, and the Flying Mummies securing a 9-5 win in game two.

Richmond's return to the friendly confines comes after a 1-and-1 trip to Madison, Wisconsin against the Mallards. After leading 2-0 in game one, the Flying Mummies watched four unanswered runs cross the plate across the seventh and eighth innings. Sunday's matchup seemed to be trending in the same direction, with the Mummies carrying a 6-0 lead through the top of the seventh before seeing a late run by the Mallards. Madison scored three in the seventh and two in the eighth, but stalled in the ninth, as Richmond secured the close victory.

Despite a .500 weekend, the Mummies find themselves tied for first at the top of the Great Lakes East division with the Kalamazoo Growlers, on a 3-game losing streak, and Traverse City Pit Spitters, winners of back-to-back games.

Statistically, Richmond and Battle Creek stack up similarly across the board. The Flying Mummies carry a batting average 13 points higher (.249 vs. .236) with five more team runs scored (116 vs. 111) and three more RBI (99 vs. 96), but pull further ahead in team hits (166 vs. 153). Where the Battle Jacks find a slight advantage is in the pitching game, carrying a .25 better team ERA (5.68 vs. 5.93), but a much lower strikeout total (147 vs. 183) and 24 more hits allowed (161 vs. 137).

Seeking to spur the Mummies on to win number 12 from the mound is left-hander Brendan Murphy (0-1, 7.82 ERA), making his fourth start of the season. Murphy last pitched on June 8th, taking the decision in a 7-2 loss to the Rockford Rivets, posting three complete innings while allowing five hits and five earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts. Also on the mound for the fourth time is Jackson Phelps (1-2, 5.84 ERA) for the Battle Jacks, a senior from Medina, Ohio. The Malone University product has fielded back-to-back losses, most recently in a 6-0 contest against the Kenosha Kingfish on June 9th, with five hits, three earned runs, 4 walks issued, and five strikeouts recorded across four innings.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2026

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