Loggers Lose Pitching Duel 3-1 in Extra Innings

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers fall to the Minnesota Mud Puppies 3-1 in extra innings.

Cody Kiemele (Grand Canyon) started the game for the Loggers on the mound. Kiemele picked away at the Mud Puppies lineup, throwing scoreless inning after scoreless inning. Unfortinately for the Loggers, the opposing starter did the same, making the game a low scoring affair.

After 5 innings and no runs from either team, Kiemele allowed his first and only run of the game on a solo homerun to start the 6th. He would get out of the inning and finish his outting only allowing the one run, racking up 8 strikeouts in the process.

The Loggers would quickly tie the game back up, as Joey Senstock (Nebraska) would get on base via a walk in the 6th. Stephen Chucka (Central Florida) would score him on a single to right field, evening the score heading into the 7th.

Peyton Olds (Sacramento State) would pitch the 7th and 8th for La Crosse. Despite allowing some base runners, Olds would keep the score tied 1-1 heading into the 9th. From there Beau Leisure (Iowa) was tasked with keeping the game tied. He was successful for the 9th inning, keeping the score tied, but with no run support the game would head into extras.

With a runner starting on second, Minnesota would capitalize by drawing a walk and hitting a 2 RBI double, giving them the lead, inevitably winning the game as La Crosse could not answer back.

Kiemele impressed with a quality start, as well as Olds and his 2 shut down innings of relief. Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) would keep his bat hot, collecting 3 hits including a double.

La Crosse will play the Eau Claire Express tomorrow night looking to start another win streak. First pitch is set for 6:35 and AJ Curtis (UW - La Crosse) is expected to start for La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

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