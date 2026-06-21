La Crosse Dominates Waterloo, 14-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers dominate the Bucks winning 14-1 in front of over 2500 fans at Copeland Park.

The Loggers started the game hot, as Adam Hayes (Texas Tech) opened the game pitching a 1-2-3 inning. The bats were blazing as well, scoring started with an opposite field home run from Joey Senstock (Nebraska) putting the Lumbermen up 2-0. The offensive output did not stop there, as several more hits including homeruns from Jose Lopez (Grand Canyon) and Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) would net the Loggers 6 runs.

The Bucks would get on the board in the 2nd inning on a double steal, scoring their one and only run of the night. The Loggers would respond in the 3rd, walking left and right, putting up another 5 runs due in part to their patience at the plate.

The Loggers would pick up another run in the 6th on a Logan De Groot (Northwestern) sacrifice fly and 2 more in the 8th on a past ball and RBI groundout from Savion Flowers (Kansas).

It was smooth sailing for the pitching staff, as Hayes would finish the day throwing 5 innings, stirking out 7, and only allowing 1 run. Tommy Bridges (Northwestern) would gather 3 shutout innings in relief, striking out 3 himself. Beau Leisure (Iowa) would finish the game in the 9th with a shutout inning of his own, striking out the side.

Impressive performances included the pitching staff, as well as Mana Lau Kong who finished with 3 hits including his homerun in the 1st inning. Jose Lopez and Joey Senstock led the team in RBIs with 3 each.

The Loggers will rematch against the Bucks tomorrow evening, Fathers Day, for a 5:05 game at Copeland Park. Donovan Becerra (Texas Tech) is set to start for La Crosse as they look to repeat the spectacular outting of tonight.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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