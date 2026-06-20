Flying Mummies on the Road Again, Start with Weekend Pair in Traverse City

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Fresh off a 4-and-2 homestand, the Richmond Flying Mummies (15-11) head back on the road for six straight games, beginning with a weekend of integral matchups against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (15-11).

The Flying Mummies and Pit Spitters will get to know each other very well across the next week, with games in Traverse City on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and two in Richmond Friday and Saturday.

Most recently welcoming the Royal Oak Leprechauns to McBride Stadium, the Mummies took care of business on Thursday, winning both ends of a double-header, before splitting two seven-inning games on Friday. The ups were extremely high for Richmond, including combining for a season-high 29 team hits across Thursday's 13-7 and 6-4 victories, and holding Royal Oak to just four total hits in Friday's 3-1 first game win behind a full-game performance from starting pitcher Danny Harris. But the downs were also very low, most notably allowing a 1-0 deficit entering the seventh inning of the final game to balloon to 13-0 in just half a frame, which proved to be the final score, the most runs allowed in an inning this season.

While Richmond missed a chance to enter the weekend tied for first place in the Great Lakes East division, the race remains razor-thin. The Kalamazoo Growlers (16-10) cling to a one-game lead ahead of the Flying Mummies and Pit Spitters, with the Kenosha Kingfish sitting another game back in fourth, and Leprechauns one game further behind in fifth. The division remains the tightest in the Northwoods League, as none other has more than two teams within three games of first.

Traverse City welcomes the Mummies riding a four-game win streak, after sweeping their own pair of home double-headers against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The two teams match up similarly across the major offensive categories, with the Pit Spitters scoring one more total run than the Flying Mummies, but Richmond ahead in hits, RBI, and batting average. Where Traverse City pull ahead is in the pitching battle, notably carrying a team ERA more than 1.2 points lower than Richmond's.

Owen Weeks (1-0, 2.84 ERA) will look to shake that narrative for the Mummies, making his first start and sixth overall appearance of the season. On the other side is Connor Kelly (2-1, 2.85 ERA), his fourth start and fifth total nod this summer.

At the plate, Traverse City carries some heavy hitters. A dynamic duo of brothers who arrived earlier this month, Zach and Jacob Kucharzyk, are the most consistent batters on the team, with a .435 and .410 average, respectively. Ethan Guerra has knocked home the most hits (21) and RBI (19) this season, with two home runs to boot.

Richmond responds with some players of their own who have recently rounded into excellent form. Jackson Thomas is batting a team-high .390, riding a seven-game hit streak including a five-for-six performance. Cal Schembra has combined for eight hits, ten RBI, and a home run across his last three games, while Trent Lombardo accentuated the first two games against Royal Oak with a dinger in each.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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