Kingfish Roll Past Battle Jacks for Second Straight Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kingfish stayed hot Saturday night, opening their two-game road series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 13-3 win at MCCU Field.

The win gave Kenosha back-to-back victories and moved the Kingfish to 15-12 on the season. Battle Creek dropped to 10-17. The 'Fish are now 3-0 against the Battle Jacks this summer, with all three wins coming on the road in Battle Creek.

Kenosha jumped in front immediately in the first inning. Brian Gould was hit by a pitch with two outs, then stole second. Dawson Downs followed by staying red-hot, blasting a two-run home run to right field to give the Kingfish a 2-0 lead. The homer was Downs' third in as many days and his third of the summer.

Battle Creek got one run back in the fifth, but Kenosha answered right away in the sixth. Cole Ide walked, Hunter Snyder singled and J.R. Nelson brought Ide home with a single to center. Owen Nowak followed with a two-run single to left, scoring Snyder and Nelson to stretch the lead to 5-1.

The Kingfish added another run in the seventh when Ide doubled to right and later scored on Snyder's RBI single to center.

Battle Creek plated single runs in the eighth and ninth, but Kenosha put the game away with a huge ninth inning. The 'Fish sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on five hits. Nelson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Nowak ripped a two-run double to center, Gould followed with a two-run double to left and Downs added an RBI single to center. Noah Brandt later reached on an error that brought home another run to make it 13-3.

Kenosha's offense exploded for 21 hits in the win. Gould led the way with a perfect night, finishing 5-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Nowak went 4-for-6 with a double and four RBIs, while Snyder finished 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Downs went 2-for-5 with the home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Jackson Sobel picked up the win on the mound, improving to 2-1. The left-hander worked five innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out six. Kyle Hirsch followed with three innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run, and Nick Bassi finished the ninth. Ian Junkin took the loss for Battle Creek.

The Kingfish will look for the series sweep Sunday at MCCU Field. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. CT, with right-hander Luke Weber scheduled to make his first start of the summer for the 'Fish.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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