Stingers Fall After Early Deficit to Eau Claire

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Willmar Stingers (10-16) lost 10-3 against the Eau Claire Express (13-12) at Carson Park. This is the third game in a row the Stingers have dropped.

The Stingers took an early 2-0 lead in the first after Esteban Sepulveda picked up his first RBI in a Stinger uniform to bring home Kyle Panganiban. Another run was later walked in with the bases loaded. Sepulveda was later named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game who produced his first multi-hit game with Willmar.

All nine Express batters stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first and produced a big inning. Two runs scored from a walk and hit by pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at two. Then, the highlight of the inning came from a Sean Cody grand slam to move Eau Claire ahead 6-2.

Stinger's starter, Trey Zaffiro was pulled after the one inning, allowing six earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. Eli Kokenge entered the action in his place.

Eau Claire starter, Jaden Kogutkiewicz also was removed following one inning where he allowed two runs, on one hit, walked three and had three strikeouts. He was replaced by Jackson Niederwerder.

Hollon Brock and Cade Palkowski both added runs batted in to make the score 8-2 Express after two innings.

Two Stingers errors in the bottom of the fourth allowed two unearned runs to score for the Express who extended their lead to 10-2.

In the 7th, Luke Devine was retired on an RBI groundout to make the score 10-3. This is the third consecutive game the outfielder from Santa Clara has recorded a run batted in.

Zaffiro was charged with the loss, and the win went to Niederwerder who went seven innings, allowed three hits, walked two and sent down twelve on strikes.

The final score was 10-3 Express. The same two teams will matchup tomorrow afternoon with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. from Carson Park.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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