Dock Spiders Withstand Woodchuck Rally on the Road

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders built an early lead and withstood a late rally from the Wausau Woodchucks to earn a 14-12 victory at Athletic Park.

Fond du Lac fell behind 3-0 before taking the lead with a six-run second inning. The rally featured an RBI single by Miles Vandenheuvel, an RBI walk and a grand slam from Jaden Rose. The Dock Spiders added two more runs in the third on fielder's choices by Parker Aaron and Vandenheuvel to extend the lead to five. In the fourth inning, Joey Arend contributed a two-run single as Fond du Lac increased its advantage to 10-3.

Wausau trimmed the deficit to five runs in the fifth inning, but the Dock Spiders answered with three runs in the sixth. The inning included a combination of a wild pitch, walk and passed ball that allowed runners to score.

Kiernan O'Neill opened the seventh inning with a solo home run to give Fond du Lac a 14-5 lead. The Woodchucks responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, using five hits and four free passes to cut the deficit to two. The Dock Spiders bullpen held Wausau scoreless over the final two innings to secure the win.

Fond du Lac finished with eight hits, including two home runs, and reached base frequently thanks to 12 walks and four hit-by-pitches. O'Neill led the offense, going 3-for-6 with three runs scored, a home run and an RBI.

On the mound, Carter Wilcox and Tag Pacot provided key outings. After issuing walks to the first three batters he faced, Wilcox settled in to strike out five and allow just two hits over four innings. Pacot surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced but allowed only two additional hits while striking out one and keeping Wausau scoreless over the final two innings.

With the victory, Fond du Lac improved to 2-1 in its six-game season series against Wausau. The teams still have three games remaining in the current set and five total meetings left before the end of the first half. The Dock Spiders return home on Sunday, June 21, to host the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Dock Spider adjustable hat presented by TDS.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2026

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