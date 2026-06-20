Chinooks Offense Blanked in Loss

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi. - In the state's capital for the first time this season, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Madison Mallards on Friday, June 19 at Warner Park. Friday's matchup featured a pitchers' duel between Chinook Talan Kelly and Mallard Talan Holliday.

Both pitchers tossed at least five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Kelly, delivered potentially the best start of the season for Chinooks pitcher going six innings. Additionally, his one hit allowed off a infield single in the third inning is tied for the fewest amount allowed in a start this season.

After the third inning, Kelly held the Mallards hitless, allowing just one baserunner to reach. What let Kelly go deep in his start was his efficiency on the mound, with 11 of his 18 outs recorded taking three pitches or less.

You mix his efficiency and just five balls put in play in the air and you get a dominant start. Unfortunately for the Chinooks, they faced a tough opposing pitcher as well in Holliday. In Holliday's five innings, the Chinooks put the lead-off batter on base but were unsuccessful in scoring.

The deciding factor in the game was a lead-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning off Mallard Aaron Holland's bat. Needing a response to keep the game alive, the Chinooks put a runner on first base with one out in the ninth, but stranded the runner with back-to-back strikeouts.

With the 1-0 loss, the Chinooks have three one-run losses on the season are are 5-3 in gamed decided by one run. Series split at 1-1, game three is set for Saturday, June 20 at 6:05 pm CDT.







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