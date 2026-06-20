Kenosha Snaps Skid, Split Series with Rockers

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Kingfish bounced back in a big way Friday night, snapping a two-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park.

Kenosha split the two-game set with the reigning Northwoods League champions and opened its six-game road trip with a 1-1 start. The Kingfish improved to 14-12, while Green Bay moved to 14-9.

The 'Fish wasted no time jumping in front, putting pressure on Green Bay starter Max Wagar in the opening inning. Owen Nowak was hit by a pitch and Brian Gould doubled to right, putting two runners in scoring position. After Luke Landrus reached to load the bases, Dawson Downs delivered a two-run single to center, giving Kenosha an early 2-0 lead.

Kenosha added on in the second. Ezra Essex walked, J.R. Nelson singled and Nowak brought Essex home with an RBI single to right. Gould followed with a walk to load the bases, and Dominic Kibler was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Landrus was then hit by a pitch as well, bringing Nowak home and extending the lead to 5-0.

That was more than enough support for Jake Storey, who turned in one of his strongest starts of the summer. The senior right-hander from Northern Colorado worked six innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out five. Storey picked up his second win of the season, improving to 2-1.

Green Bay finally broke through in the fourth, when Coleman Lewis launched a two-run home run to right field to cut the lead to 5-2. But Storey limited the damage from there, and the Kenosha bullpen never let the Rockers build momentum.

The Kingfish got one run back in the seventh. Downs led off with a double to left and later scored on a single from Hunter Snyder, pushing the advantage to 6-2.

Kenosha added two more insurance runs in the ninth. Downs opened the inning with a solo home run to right, his second homer of the summer and in as many games, and Nelson later reached on an error that allowed Snyder to score.

Downs powered the offense, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Gould also had a big night, going 3-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases. Nelson added two hits, while Nowak scored twice and drove in a run.

Sotaro Ishida slammed the door out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless and hitless innings to earn his first save of the summer. Ishida struck out two and worked around two walks to finish off the win.

Wagar took the loss for Green Bay after allowing five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings.

The Kingfish are back in action Saturday to begin a two-game series with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 20.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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