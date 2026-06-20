Mummies Split Final Twinbill with Royal Oak, Take Series, 3-1
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies split Friday's doubleheader with the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Don McBride Stadium, claiming the opener 3-1 before dropping the nightcap 13-0. Richmond finishes the four-game home series with three victories and improves to 15-11 overall, while Royal Oak leaves town at 13-13.
In Game One, the Mummies leaned on stellar outing from right-hander Danny Harris, who tossed a complete-game four-hitter to earn the win and improve to 2-1 on the season. Harris allowed just one run while striking out four and did not issue a walk across seven innings (no pitcher from either team did in the first contest).
Richmond struck first in the opening frame before adding insurance runs in the third and fifth innings. Cal Schembra drove in two runs, while Jackson Cliatt added an RBI of his own. Jackson Thomas paced the offense with a 2-for-3 performance and a run scored, while Drew Phillips, Eli Bennett, and Trenton Lombardo each contributed doubles.
Royal Oak's lone run came on a solo home run from Cash Van Ameyde in the third inning. Jake Rifenburg suffered the loss for the Leprechauns, falling to 0-1 after allowing three runs over five innings.
The nightcap remained scoreless through four innings before Royal Oak broke through with a run in the fifth. The game unraveled in the seventh, as the Mummies rotated through three different pitchers, and the Leprechauns erupted for 12 runs to pull away and avoid the series sweep.
Patrick Ilitch drove in four runs during the decisive inning, while Carson Raether added two RBIs and Jack Dauer scored twice and drove in two more. Tate Deal collected two hits and scored twice as Royal Oak finished with eight hits and drew eight walks.
Prince DeBoskie recorded another third multi-hit game of the series for Richmond, going 2-for-3, while Landen Fry, Jackson Thomas, Ashton Seymore, and Caden Fahy each added hits in the loss.
Dillon Eden turned in six innings of work and was charged with the loss, falling to 0-2 after allowing seven runs, six earned. Michael Giroux earned the victory in relief for Royal Oak, improving to 1-0 after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings.
The Mummies now embark on an extended road trip beginning Saturday against the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM EST.
Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026
- Mummies Split Final Twinbill with Royal Oak, Take Series, 3-1 - Richmond Flying Mummies
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- Wausau Wins Rain-Shortened Game in Athletic Park Return - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks in Rain-Shortened Contest - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
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- Kenosha's Early Offense Lifts the Kingfish over the Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
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- Holland Homers, Pitching Staff Dazzles in Madison Mallards' Shutout Win - Madison Mallards
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- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 6/19 - Lakeshore Chinooks
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- Lakeshore Chinooks Defeat Madison in Walk-Off Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
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- Stingers Take Second Game of Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Walk-Off the Woodchucks in Extras - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
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- Kingfish Comeback Falls Short in Slugfest against Green Bay - Kenosha Kingfish
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Mummies Split Final Twinbill with Royal Oak, Take Series, 3-1
- Flying Mummies and Leprechauns Suit up for Second Day of Back-To-Back Doubleheaders at McBride
- Flying Mummies Sweep Doubleheader, Take First Two of Series against Royal Oak
- Mummies Look for Turn of Luck, Host Leprechauns for First of Four Games
- Battle Jacks Pull Away After Midgame Surge, Defeat Flying Mummies 13-4